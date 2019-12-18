Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Is Taking Jimmy Kimmel’s Job (For One Night At Least)

Brie Larson is known for her super heroics in Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel, but when she’s not patrolling the cosmos she has no problems taking on late-night TV. A fun tradition of late-night talk shows is that when the host has a project that pulls them away from their show for a time, they have a friend of the show fill in as guest host. Jimmy Kimmel will be busy filming the newest entry in ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and Larson is taking his seat for tonight’s big show. Kimmel shared a photo of himself alongside Larson, who is wearing the same suit and tie Kimmel is, which you can see below.

Kimmel posted the photo with the caption “Tomorrow night’s guest host @BrieLarson begins her late-night transformation…” Larson seems ready to go for her new hosting gig, and in a subsequent tweet she warned Kimmel that she’s coming for his gig.

Larson posted the caption “I’m coming for your job Jimmy 😉”

We can’t wait to see what Larson can do as the show’s host for a night, and we’re sure she’ll knock it out of the park. Kimmel has a history of great guest hosts, with one of the most memorable being Jennifer Lawrence. Lawrence was fantastic in the host seat, partly because she had one of her favorite celebrities on in Kim Kardashian, and it made for a hilarious conversation between the two.

You can find the official description for Live in Front of a Studio Audience below.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the live broadcast television event that captivated audiences with its all-star cast recreating episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” last spring, is set to return to ABC with newly recreated, live installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin’s Emmy® Award-winning series “All in the Family” and groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times,” created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear. The holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television, will reunite executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux. Kerry Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis of “The Jeffersons” in the original special in the spring, will join as an executive producer.”

Are you excited for Larson’s hosting gig? Let us know in the comments!