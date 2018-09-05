‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Reveals Why She Took the Role

Marvel Studios is finally starting to unveil Captain Marvel, with a slew of new information about the film being revealed by Entertainment Weekly.

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson spoke about entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the most powerful hero yet, revealing that she initially wasn’t sure if she wanted to get in on the Marvel Studios hype.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I never saw myself doing something like this, mostly because I like being anonymous,” Larson said to EW. “I like disappearing into characters, and I always felt like if I was out in the public eye too much, it potentially limits you in the future.”

Larson mulled over the decision for several months before finally signing on.

“Just seeing a character who says how she feels and says what’s on her mind and doesn’t let people stand in her way is incredibly empowering,” Larson said.

Even though she was excited that she would be “a character at Disneyland,” she felt some trepidation over being in an action movie.

“I was an introvert with asthma before this movie,” Larson said. “I really thought when they hired me, ‘I am the worst choice for an action movie.’ And I didn’t know that I had a little Keanu Reeves in me! Who knew?”

And now that she has some fighting chops, Larson has set a very high bar for her next goal.

“I’ve been joking that I’m going to go to the 2020 Olympics [for judo],” Larson says. “What’s funny is I’ve been saying it the last couple of weeks, and people are like, ‘Ahhhh,’ like they can’t tell if I’m serious or not. And honestly, I can’t tell if I’m serious or not! I’m really not. But now when I’m getting scripts of what to do next, I’m like, this has to be better than the Olympics. My bar is the Olympics. It’s a pretty high bar.”

Larson is hyped on her future in the MCU, and it’s especially because the character embraces many of the qualities she loves in the roles she’s had before.

“That is something that is really exciting to me about this film: We did not cut corners on that stuff,” Larson says. “Like, when it’s funny, it is funny, but also when there’s deep emotional things happening, it’s real. So I was able to bring some of those same things that I’ve brought to full dramatic roles into this, which I’m really proud of because I think it will really set this film apart.”

Hopefully we get that new trailer very soon…

Captain Marvel premieres March 5, 2019.