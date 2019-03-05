‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Puked The Entire Time While Flying In Air Force Plane

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel hits theaters this weekend, but in a recent interview, she revealed the trials of becoming the character, which included flying a plane and throwing up…a lot.

Larson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk all about Captain Marvel, and in the audience were several of the pilots that helped her train for the role. She revealed that they had some fun with her during the process of teaching her what flight in a plane is like, including perhaps not properly preparing her for how sickly a simulation can be.

“Of course, yeah, of course. Actually, they were super nice but there is a lot of sense of humor in the Air Force and one thing in particular because I was going up in the plane,” Larson said. “I kept asking ‘Am I gonna puke? Am I gonna puke?’ They’re like ‘it’s 50/50, 50/50 so like don’t have a margarita the night before and you’re fine’ which is very hard for me because if you tell me not to do something then I really really want to do it, so all I wanted was a margarita and I didn’t have it.”

It would seem that 50/50 was not the real percentage, and Larson learned that the hard way.

“I went up and we simulated a dogfight so we were on offense and defense and doing crazy things like this, and I puked the entire time,” Larson said. “100% of the time. The whole time I was like ‘they said 50/50. This feels like 100%!’ And I got back down on the ground and I was like trying to eat a pretzel and they were like ‘so how did it go?’ and was like ‘I puked the whole time’ and they were like ‘yeah, there was no chance you weren’t going to puke. You simulated a dogfight. There was no way you weren’t going to puke’ and I was like ‘what!? Just let me have my margarita, like what’s wrong with you!’”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

