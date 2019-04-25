Brie Larson Gets Bleeped on Tonight Show Telling Samuel L. Jackson Story

Thanks to a variety of roles in his career, Samuel L. Jackson has established himself as one of the most intense and entertaining actors of his generation, which made him the perfect fit for Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor’s prominent role in Captain Marvel led to a close friendship with Brie Larson, which paved the way for more professional partnerships. While Larson was recalling the story of how Jackson gave her the unique opportunity to hold the prop from one of his previous films, the actress revealed a hidden detail about the item that honored one of Jackson’s more iconic utterances of an obscenity.

“He walked in and just dropped this bag in my lap, it was a beautiful silk bag, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ and I opened it and it was his lightsaber and I just immediately burst into tears,” Larson shared of the encounter while filming Captain Marvel on The Tonight Show. “It’s amazing. I don’t think he’s supposed to have it. I’m not even sure I’m supposed to say that he has it, I’m sure someone has emailed him five million times being like, ‘Mr. Jackson, we really need this back.’ But I feel like he’s just got cinematic immunity, in a way. He does whatever he wants. I wanna be a little more like him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite Larson portraying the immensely powerful Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she couldn’t help but be envious of his participation in the galaxy far, far away.

“[It’s] super heavy,” the actress noted. “He actually got to pick it out himself. That’s one of the perks of being a Jedi, is you get to build your own lightsaber. Crazy. I was like, ‘What?! I just have things coming out of my hands, I need a lightsaber.’ It’s engraved with something on it that I can’t say on TV, or will you bleep it out?”

She added, “Bleep this out, it says, ‘Bad Mother F–ker.’ People are scrambling behind the scenes.”

When Jackson joined the Star Wars saga with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, he had his lightsaber custom-made for him, which included having a purple blade, which is the actor’s favorite color and helps his weapon stand out from the rest of the Jedi in large battle scenes. Jackson has also previously revealed that the saber actually has “BMF” engraved on it, with Larson having revealed what the initials stand for. This is a reference to Jackson’s character in Pulp Fiction, who has a wallet with the phrase imprinted on it.

Fans can see the pair in Captain Marvel, in theaters now, and in Unicorn Store, now streaming on Netflix.

Did you know this detail about Jackson’s lightsaber? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers: Endgame, argue if Game of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!