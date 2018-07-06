‘Captain Marvel’ Movie Hoodie Hints at Chewie Appearing

When Marvel Comics’ Carol Danvers makes her big screen debut, it could be with the purr-fect companion: alien pet cat Chewie.

Samuel L. Jackson — who reprises his role as two-eyed super-spy Nick Fury in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel — shared an image to Instagram Wednesday showing off specially-made hoodies Jackson and star Brie Larson gifted to the cast and crew. On it, flags baring the insignia for S.H.I.E.L.D. and Danvers’ Captain Marvel are intertwined, just above the picture of a yellow-skinned cat.

Jackson captioned the post “[everybody] earned their stripes on this one” and “higher, faster, stronger.”

In the comics, the cosmic superhero brought her snuggly cat with her to space — where she learned from Rocket Raccoon of the Guardians of the Galaxy that Chewie, named after Star Wars‘ Chewbacca, actually belonged to a catlike alien species known as Flerken. The alien “feline” are able to teleport as well as unleash dangerous tendrils from their mouths, where the creatures are capable of storing entire universes.

The Captain Marvel comics have already embraced the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s iteration of the character, making one of her movie costumes comic book canon in the mainstream Marvel Universe.

In late June, Marvel Studios‘ latest blockbuster-to-be wrapped filming in California before relocating to Louisiana for its final two weeks. With Captain Marvel nearing wrap on principal photography and Ant-Man and the Wasp hitting theaters Thursday night, Marvel will soon be able to turn their attention towards marketing the superhero after her game-changing appearance was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

“I think there’s still a few months on it,” Feige said of seeing Captain Marvel footage. “You already know as much as you need to. We’ve got Skrulls, we’ve got the Kree, it takes place in the ’90s, you have Sam Jackson with two eyes and Carol Danvers, a unique telling of Carol Danvers’ origin story.”

Captain Marvel follows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Larson) as Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races: the blue-skinned Kree and the green-skinned, shapeshifting alien race the Skrulls. The intergalactic threat sees the involvement of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury (Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), as well as Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and Kree mercenary Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou).

Franchise newcomers include Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jude Law as Dr. Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell. Captain Marvel opens March 8.