‘Captain Marvel’ Stars Brie Larson And Samuel L. Jackson Sing “Shallow” From ‘A Star Is Born’

As Captain Marvel inches closer to its silver screen debut next weekend, film stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are busy at work on the film’s press tour. In one recent press stop, the stars teamed together to sing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

On Friday’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Larson and Jackson belted out a few seconds of the Oscar-winning song before admitting they didn’t know the rest of the words to the song.

the music industry ain’t ready for this duo pic.twitter.com/i3IR5T1KeH — ananda 3 (@pilotdanvers) March 3, 2019

In addition to appearing in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, Larson and Jackson have appeared together in two other features — Legendary’s Monsterverse hit Kong: Skull Island and Netflix’s Unicorn Store out this April, which serves as Larson’s directorial debut.

The two like acting together so much that Larson requested Jackson be in Captain Marvel when she first signed on to the role.

“Marvel was like, ‘Is there anybody that you’d wanna do [the movie] with?’” Larson told EW. “And I was like, ‘Please. I need to be with my pal. Don’t let me do it alone!’”

Though Jackson has been in plenty of MCU before, Captain Marvel feature the character in a younger role. According to Jackson, we’ll see the long-time MCU stalwart at the beginning of his SHIELD career as he stills learns the ropes of the craft.

“His job right now, his place in the world is to find out where the next enemy’s coming from. And like most sane human beings with a job like that, you figure the next enemy is some other country or somewhere else,” Jackson told ComicBook.com. “And all of a sudden he discovers something that we speculate about and now we know it’s — well, he knows it’s true — that there other beings in the universe, not just us. The next problem will be convincing everybody else that’s true.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

