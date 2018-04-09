Captain Marvel Brie Larson’s Doing the Heavy Lifting in New Training Video

Brie Larson is working hard to get into superhero shape for her role as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and the actress has taken to social media to share the latest look at her intense workouts.

In a series of three short videos shared to her Instagram account, Larson gave followers a look at her training, specifically some intense barbell hip thrusts. How intense? Well, you can check out the videos for yourself below, but Larson did caption them with the weight: 335 pounds, 350 pounds, and 400 pounds.

Larson has been keeping fans apprised of the work she’s been putting in for her role as Captain Marvel regularly by sharing videos of her workouts. Previously she’s shared video of herself doing pushups in the gym with two sets of heavy chains draped around her as she did them as well as a training video focused on her back and shoulders while she did several pull-ups.

All the hard work is clearly paying off. Recent set photos from Captain Marvel show Larson in what appears to be a boot camp sequence during Carol’s time in the Air Force. The photos show her climbing on a rope in Air Force gear, getting remarkably high in the air for the stunt. The set photos likely take place early in the film before Carol gets her powers as most of the photos we’ve seen thus far are from the same time frame.

Captain Marvel will follow the story of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes with Earth caught in midst of a galactic war between two alien races. The film, set in the 1990s, is an all-new adventure from a period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has previously not been seen on the big screen.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

