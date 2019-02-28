‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Breaks Down Carol’s Relationship With Maria

Captain Marvel is finally hitting theaters in just over a week’s time, and fans of the MCU are more than ready to see the heroic Carol Danvers make her big screen debut. However, Carol isn’t going to be alone in her adventures, as she’s joined by her best friend and fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau, and their friendship is vital to the development of Captain Marvel as a character.

While many will know Maria as the mother of Marvel hero Monica Rambeau, she plays an important part in Carol’s journey before her time with the Kree. Lashana Lynch plays the role of Maria in Captain Marvel, and EW recently spoke with star Brie Larson about why their two roles were necessary compliments to one another.

“I think because it’s 2019, and what 2019 is about, really, is intersectional feminism,” Larson began. “There’s just no question that we would have to show what it means to be all different kinds of women, that we don’t just have one type. It became a great opportunity, even with things like the love story. [We wanted] to make that big love — that lost love, that love that’s found again — be with [Carol’s] best friend. To show that, that’s incredibly powerful and gripping, and you could go to the ends of the Earth and fight till the end for your best friend. It’s perfect to me and so meaningful. To me, that’s a part of what the meditation of this movie is: It’s female strength, but what is female strength? What are the different ways that can look?”

Later in the interview, Larson continued with that point, saying that the Carol Danvers is far from a perfect hero, and she needs people like Maria to keep her strong.

“But that’s a huge part of why I felt comfortable doing this, because originally I was like, ‘I’m not interested in an idealized version of perfection,’” she said. “I’m not interested in portraying perfect, strong women that never make the wrong choice because I consider myself a risk-taker, and I make a lot of mistakes because of that. That’s how it works. Big swings sometimes mean a big failure.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

