‘Captain Marvel’ Cast Reacts to Trolls on Rotten Tomatoes

With the debut of Captain Marvel on the immediate horizon, the stars involved in the latest MCU flick are knee deep in a global press tour. On one recent stop, the actors spoke out against those purposefully “review-bombing” Captain Marvel before they’ve had a chance to see it.

Speaking with Italian media outlet BadTaste, a few select members of the cast and co-director Ryan Fleck spoke to the situation.

“I really don’t understand it at all and because of that, and everything else,” Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch said of the ordeal. “I don’t pay attention to it. I don’t read it, I don’t watch anything, I don’t pay attention to it — especially when I’m releasing a movie I’m very, very proud of.”

“Everyone worked very hard on this movie. Everyone works very hard on every movie,” she continued. “You see the credits at the end? There’s hundreds and hundreds, sometimes thousands, involved in this and it’s just important to give everyone their props. It’s very easy to hide behind a screen and say what you think.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Samuel L. Jackson echoed the sentiment, pointing out it was a situation of giving a platform to someone who was previously without one.

“The mere fact that you give a voice or a platform to people who normally don’t have a platform is part of the problem,” Jackson reflected. “You can have an opinion that you don’t really have to be responsible for because nobody’s going to see you, nobody’s going to challenge you on it and if you want to bring somebody down or ruin somebody’s day, you can say anything. Everybody doesn’t want to be uplifting and that’s pretty much what that problem is.

Prior to Rotten Tomatoes deleting the “Want To See” feature from the website, Captain Marvel was the victim of a coordinated attack to lace the film’s page with hateful reviews in an attempt. At the lowest, Captain Marvel had a “Want To See” rating of 27%, the lowest a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has been rated on the platform.

Before the review-aggregating site disabled the feature altogether, they reportedly put procedures in place that would remove hateful and borderline dangerous reviews from the website. When it comes to co-directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the two stayed away from making a longer statement than the actors in the movie.

“We basicially don’t know much about it,” Fleck mentioned. “We’ve been in a dark edit room for so long and we’ve just come out into the world and we’re looking around as if we’ve been trapped in ice for decades. I’m perplexed but I don’t really know enough to comment on it.”

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

