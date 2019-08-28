Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds Over Captain Marvel’s CGI Hair in Avengers: Endgame

With the release of Avengers: Endgame on home video, Marvel fans have learned more and more about the behind the scenes process of putting this epic movie together. That includes the process of visual effects, and there were quite a bit of them in Endgame, though not in the ways you might expect. Sure some of the bigger fight sequences had plenty of CGI involved, as an actual army of Outriders at Thanos’ beck and call or Valkyrie’s Pegasus don’t really exist, but the more surprising visual effects affect smaller things, like giving Captain Marvel longer hair early on in the film, and Marvel fans were definitely a bit surprised, though some are also coming to Marvel’s defense.

As you can see in the screenshots below from @stvethors, Marvel Studios had Larson wear a cap and then added her longer hair in via CGI. This could’ve been done for two reasons, one being that she’s in space during that sequence, and they might have wanted to make her hair custom since they had to have it float a bit (she is in space after all) instead of just filming it and then manipulating her actual hair after the fact.

The other reason could be that Larson already had her hair cut for the later parts of the film, as after the 5 year time jump she has her short haircut. If that was the case, they would have her wear the cap so they could add the long hair back in.

You can see a similar thing done for Captain America in the other screenshot, which shows that they added his helmet in via effects, though we’re not sure exactly why on that one.

Here are some of the best reactions to Captain Marvel’s hair.

So her hair is CGI because she’s in space for this scene and it has to float around, and the cowl is CGI because initially it was a cut on 2012 cap’s face that differentiated the two but test audiences couldn’t track which was which so they added the cowl in during post — Fantastic Fort #SaveSpidey (@FantasticFort) August 27, 2019

Still Better Looking than this pic.twitter.com/V2bn6fQuGd — Robert Clarke (@Rclarke1159) August 27, 2019

To be fair we didn’t notice most of it But yeah this is COMPLETELY unnecessary — Andy Thy Is (@AndyHypster) August 27, 2019

Wtf even her hair, that’s why she changes her hair length in every scene ejdje and Cap’s helmet… What is wrong with Marvel. — I. Tuğberk (Ağca) (@Dante_XE) August 27, 2019

Yall are pissed at the CGI as if Marvel made you pay for it or something 😂 it it weren’t for these bts shots, you wouldn’t even notice — 🕸Kishan misses Spidey 😪 (@Marvel_1303) August 28, 2019

So Marvel fans, what do you think about all the CGI used in these films? Is it fine, awesome, or too much? Let us know in the comments!