‘Captain Marvel’ Nabs ‘Doctor Strange’ Director of Photography

When production on Captain Marvel finally gets underway, it will be in very capable hands with someone who has a lot of experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cinematographer Ben Davis will once again collaborate with Marvel Studios for the new film according to MCUExchange. Davis returns to the superhero universe where he shot Doctor Strange, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Davis is currently in the midst of shooting the live-action adaptation of Dumbo for Disney, continuing their recent tradition of remaking classic animated films.

While Age of Ultron was a more ‘by-the-numbers’ approach for Marvel movies, his work on both the first Guardians movie and Doctor Strange bodes well for Carol Danvers’ big screen debut.

Guardians of the Galaxy took an inventive approach, trailblazing the cosmos with striking visuals and bold contrasts that never felt too muddled or saturated.

And Doctor Strange was filled with many visual sequences unique to the superhero genre. While visual effects and editing played key roles in the movie, it all worked in conjunction on top of the foundation laid by Davis’ camerawork.

As a director of photography, few are as accomplished in the MCU as Davis is. Whether it comes to big battles, space-faring exploration, or mind-bending abilities, he’s done it all.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige prides himself on finding new talent to helm projects and surround them with capable crews. It’s looking like directors Anna Bodden and Ryan Fleck are being prepped for success in their Marvel debut.

We know that Brie Larson will be playing the titular Captain Marvel in the new film, with Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury for the film set in the ’90s. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Ben Mendelsohn is rumored to be playing the villain, and Jude Law will be playing the original Captain Marvel known as Kree warrior Mar-Vell.

The star-studded cast should have a beautiful adventure on the big screen now that Davis has joined the production.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to premiere in theaters March 6, 2019.