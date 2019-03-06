Clark Gregg Imagines What Nick Fury, Phil Coulson Do Next After ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel serves as an origin story not only for the titular character, but it also depicts the early days of Agents of SHIELD Nick Fury and Phil Coulson. With the events of the movie taking place years before we saw their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Iron Man, Clark Gregg has a few ideas in mind for what his Coulson and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury got up to in the following years.

“My fantasy is that the idea of the Avengers Initiative is born here, but then [Captain Marvel’s] gone. So what kind of horrible superhero dates have me and Nick Fury been on with various clowns and clownettes from around the globe claiming to have powers?” Gregg shared with Fandom. “I really want to see that short. ‘So what does this guy say he does?’ ‘He just never takes a shower. And nobody can get close to him. He can make people faint.’ ‘…I’m going back to the car. You go talk to him.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coulson had multiple appearances in Phase One of the MCU, with his most prominent role being in Marvel’s The Avengers. Sadly, that film also saw his character get killed, only for Coulson to ultimately be revived and be the focus of the TV series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Gregg not only has some ideas about what his character and Nick Fury did after Captain Marvel,but also has a hilarious idea about his first days after returning to the land of the living.

“I have always fantasized that poor Phil Coulson walks in, maybe in the early days of Agents of SHIELD,” Gregg shared. “Still in the dark days of realizing he was brought back [from the dead] and feeling kinda bad about it when he’s realizing the Avengers have all been lied to. Then just walking into a deli and bumping into Steve Rogers. Just how ugly that would get very fast. ‘I got some ‘splaining to do.’”

It might be a while before fans find out what Coulson did in the years following Captain Marvel, but we will (potentially) get to see more of his adventures in the upcoming Season Seven of Agents of SHIELD, which debuts this May.

What do you think about Gregg’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!