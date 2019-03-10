‘Captain Marvel’ Features Classic Costumes Easter Eggs

Captain Marvel features more than a few easter eggs for fans to spot, but one scene, in particular, will make fans of Marvel and Carol’s history very, very happy.

Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel, so if you haven’t seen the movie you’ve been warned.

After Carol realizes what the Kree’s true motives are she doesn’t feel comfortable wearing their colors, and so when they get back to Earth Carol enlists the help of Monica Rambeau since she is the only one who has a sense of fashion in Carol’s eyes. Monica is glad to help, so Carol then uses her suit’s computer to change the colors of her suit, and here fans get a few fun surprises.

Carol starts cycling through a few different designs, one of which includes the classic Mar-Vell bright green and grey you’ll recognize from the characters early days (Marvel Super Heroes #12 for instance, thanks Adam Barnhardt!). This combination looks slick, but it’s the next one that will have fans losing their minds.

The next suit is black, gold, and red, and yes, is an homage to one of Carol’s most popular (if not her most popular) costumes during her Ms. Marvel days. The suit looks so slick, and though there’s no sash, it is still cool to have the red in the design as an homage to it.

Then we move to a neon-flavored design, which doesn’t have anything to do with the comics but is just cool. What, I like bright colors!

She eventually settles on the now classic Captain Marvel look she rocks for the rest of the film, making for a pretty fantastic scene for fans of the character.

Costumes we don’t see include her Warbird and Binary outfits, though when she reaches Binary mode we do see her hair light up with energy, giving us a similar effect without the whole skin turning red thing.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

What did you think of the scene? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattMuellerCB!

