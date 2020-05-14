New Captain Marvel Concept Art Shows Very Different Carol Danvers

✖

Captain Marvel flew into theaters in March of 2019, eventually sporting a suit consistent with that of the titular hero's comic book counterpart. However, it turns out, ideas for a very different looking Captain Marvel suit with Brie Larson in it had been tossed around behind the scenes. Artist Aleksi Briclot posted a few of the designs he worked up for the Captain Marvel movie, showing off a very different look for the Marvel character. As it turns out, there was an idea for an approach which put the character in much darker colors, more consistent with a biker style look.

"I really liked Captain Marvel the movie and I'm really proud and happy to share now the work I've done on the movie," Briclot wrote on their Art Station page. "And so here is a first exploration of Carol Danvers look as a Terran/Kree elite pilot. Usually it’s not a good idea of spending too much time on a background while you’re working on a character concept but I couldn’t help myself here! On this one I was also working on a helmet with a vibe close to Star-Lord."

Check out the designs from Briclot below!

Of course, the comment section shared their thoughts, because the Internet wouldn't be complete without them. The top comment on the Reddit post featuring the art compares the design to Venom and Star-Lord with touches of DC's Mr. Terrific. Not an unfair assessment! Still, it is a design quite different from Carol's classic suits, so it's no surprise fans are a bit hesitant to accept it.

