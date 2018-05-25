‘Captain Marvel’ Green MCU Costume Is Now Comics Canon

Ever since the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the MCU debuted online, fans have been up in arms, asking why her solo movie has the titular hero in a green suit, and not her popular red and blue.

While this green suit that has been seen on set isn’t what fans of the character are used to, the comics are now making the outfit canon. In the preview pages of Infinity Countdown: Captain Marvel #1, which hits shelves next week, the green Captain Marvel suit can be spotted alongside several other uniforms the character has worn over the years.

Take a close look at this page from the new issue.

Featured on the left-hand side of the page, you can see the recognizable Carol Danvers suit, the one that most fans have come to know as the character’s standard style. If you shift your gaze toward the top of the page, right in the center, you’ll notice the green and white suit that Brie Larson has been seen wearing on the Captain Marvel set.

See the first photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel https://t.co/M5PysAdUR7 pic.twitter.com/4FWoU8lTMX — Page Six (@PageSix) January 25, 2018

Once this comic debuts next week, there can no longer be an argument that the green movie suit “isn’t from the comics.” Sure, it’s not the most popular iteration of the costume, but it’s there nonetheless.

Do you think the suit will pop up again in the comics in the future? Will Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers wear the green suit for the whole movie, or will she eventually transition into the blue and red outfit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Infinity Countdown: Captain Marvel #1, written by Jim McCann and illustrated by Diego Olortegui, goes on sale this Wednesday, May 30. The Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.