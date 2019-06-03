Early Captain Marvel Concept Art Reveals Much Different Look for Helmet

Captain Marvel made her long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year, factoring into both her own solo film and Avengers: Endgame. While her red, blue, and gold costume has almost become iconic at this point, a newly-shared piece of concept art shows the ways it could have looked different. Andy Park, who serves as Marvel Studios’ Director of Visual Development, recently shared three early takes on the Captain Marvel costume, which feature some pretty different versions of her helmet.

The concept art also appears to showcase a version of Carol’s sash, something that fans have been wanting to see transition into the MCU for a while now.

It’s pretty safe to say that Captain Marvel’s costume translated onto the big screen pretty well, with fans everywhere falling in love with the slightly-updated design. As diehard fans of the character know, the new suit came about in a pretty amusing way to begin with.

“So [editor Steve Wacker] sent some designs that were done in-house and I did not love them,” Kelly Sue DeConnick, who penned Carol’s comic debut as Captain Marvel, explained late last year. “And I was like, ‘Can we get Jamie McKelvie to do this?’ And he was like, ‘No, we don’t have the budget for it.’ I like to say I’m good at taking no for an answer, but I’m really not. And so I kinda kept pushing for it. And Steve was like, ‘No. But you know … if Jamie were to do a redesign … just on his own, and you were to happen to come upon it and send it to me … I might be able to get Marvel to pay for it.’

“And so I called Jamie and was like, ‘Alright, I want you to make a bet with me,” DeConnick said. “I bet if you do a Carol Danvers redesign for Captain Marvel that Marvel will buy the design from you. And if I win this bet, then I get a redesign and you get paid. And if I lose this bet, I will pay for the redesign. My husband would have murdered me, because you don’t front money for billion dollar companies. I mean, I would have murdered me, that’s nonsense.”

“It was extraordinary,” DeConnick said, “because he’s probably the best designer working — as far as the look of contemporary hero costumes goes … He knocked it out of the park.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.