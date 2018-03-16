DeWanda Wise Exits ‘Captain Marvel’

Actress DeWanda Wise will no longer participate in Marvel Studios‘ upcoming Captain Marvel, Deadline reports.

Wise’s exit is attributed to scheduling conflicts with Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, where Wise stars as Nola Darling.

News of Wise’s casting broke in January. The actress was set to star alongside Brie Larson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn in an unknown role.

Speculation pointed to Wise starring as Monica Rambeau, a New Orleans Harbor Patrol lieutenant who once operated as Captain Marvel and served as a member of the Avengers before re-branding herself as Spectrum, or potentially as a member of the United States Air Force alongside Carol Danvers (Larson).

The role since vacated by Wise could have been that of a Kree, a blue-skinned race of aliens seen in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as TV’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as the aliens are one of two cosmic races to be heavily involved in Captain Marvel.

The others — the shape-shifting Skrulls — are set to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut next March, as will actress Gemma Chan, who was cast in February as Kree geneticist and spy Minn-Erva.

Academy Award winner Larson stars as the titular heroine, joined by Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Walter Lawson a.k.a. Mar-Vell, Ben Mendelsohn (The Dark Knight Rises, Rogue One) as a yet-to-be-named villain, and Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his longtime Marvel role as super spy Nick Fury.

Larson will not be involved in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27, but will join Earth’s mightiest heroes in its sequel, the still untitled Avengers 4, which arrives to theaters two months after Captain Marvel in 2019.

Captain Marvel is directed by filmmaking duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) from a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Silver & Black), who turned in the most recent script following previous drafts by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing, followed by Avengers: Infinity War April 27 and Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6. Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 May 3 and the untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel July 5, 2019.

