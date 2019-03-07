Captain Marvel’s Soaring in On Demand and Digital Sales

Captain Marvel enjoyed a successful run at the box office, and now it's soaring on home video as well. The Brie Larson led film hit digital platforms on May 28th and is right alongside Black Panther in terms of sales, a film that dominated and cemented a spot for itself in the all-time bestsellers tier for FandangoNOW. Captain Marvel is following suit with strong pre-orders and first day sales, and according to a FandangoNOW survey the film is very much in people's cues to rewatch after Avengers: Endgame brings this era of Marvel films to a close and sets up the next Phase (via Deadline).

"Captain Marvel is one of the year's most entertaining films and one of the most talked-about Marvel movies ever," says FandangoNOW Managing Editor Erik Davis. "It's clear fans want to see lots more of Brie Larson's high-flying superhero, and are excited to watch all the bonus content, deleted scenes and outtakes, especially after seeing her in Avengers: Endgame."

That survey polls fans planning to watch Captain Marvel at home, and 91% are excited to rewatch Carol Danvers' origin story after seeing Endgame. 60% plan to watch Captain Marvel at home before seeing the newest addition to the MCU family Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be the first film dealing with the aftermath of Endgame, including Tony Stark's death.

FandangoNOW also reports that there was a spike in sales for all 20 previous MCU films after Endgame opened, as in the weeks after all of the films have managed to find their way into the top 100. 5 movies have topped the others in terms of sales after Endgame, and that group includes Marvel's The Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

You can get a glimpse of the deleted scenes from Captain Marvel's digital and Blu-ray editions below.

Deleted Scenes

"Who Do You Admire Above All Others?" – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree's mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

"What, No Smile?" – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Captain Marvel is available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere now and hits Blu-ray on June 11th. You can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Captain Marvel!