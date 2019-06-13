Captain Marvel Directors Reveal Original Yon-Rogg Carol Fight And Why They Changed It

After finally being revealed as the true villains, the Kree attacked the Earth in Captain Marvel, though Carol was able to stop their assault. That led to a battle against the man who had deceived her for so long Yon-Rogg, who at one point throws down his weapons and challenges Carol to a one on one old school duel without powers. To the delight of the audience Carol ends up blasting him across the desert before he can even finish his spiel, but during the Captain Marvel commentary directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck revealed the original version of this scene actually did include a throwdown between the two.

“The reality is when we initially wrote this scene we wrote that like they got together and they have their final mano a mano fight and you know it kind of reminded us of…harkening back to the sparring scene in the beginning, and they kind of duke it out and this time Captain Marvel wins,” Boden said. “But as we were writing and discovering this character and discovering what her journey is, we thought why should she be playing by Yon-Rogg‘s rules? At this point in the movie that’s the last thing we want to see. What we want to see is her blast him. Just kick his butt.”

“And use her power that he’s been trying to convince her not to use,” Fleck said.

That makes a lot of sense actually. By giving him the fight he wants she is just once again letting him dictate control, but in the theatrical sequence, she takes that control from him and dishes out a punishment for his past actions too, once more feeding into the overall arc of the character.

Now, who knows what the future holds of course, as she sent Yon-Rogg back to Hala with a message for the Supreme Intelligence. He could very well return in a sequel, but even if they match up once more, we’re betting on Carol all the way.

