Captain Marvel Directors Reveal Why Goose Is Played By A Male Cat

Goose was one of many highlights in Captain Marvel, but it was a bit confusing at first whether Goose was a female like in the comics (going by the name of Chewie) or a male. That’s because the cats playing Goose behind the scenes were male cats, but directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck previously confirmed that Goose was indeed a female cat. You might be wondering why then Goose wasn’t actually simply played by a female cat, and during the Captain Marvel directors commentary, they explained the reason why.

“Female cat played by Reggie a male cat,” Boden said. “Apparently trainers don’t really train female cats. I don’t know if it’s a sexist thing all the way in the ranks of animal training. They say the female cats are less trainable.”

“They do, they say that,” Fleck said.

The main cat behind Goose goes by the name of Reggie, and he and the rest of the adorable felines did a magnificent job bringing Goose to life. Still, if you were wondering why they didn’t just have a female cat play the part, now you know.

In the comics, Chewie ends up having a lot of baby Flerkens, though that doesn’t happen in the movie. Goose, however, does sport other Flerken trademarks, like being able to house things inside pocket dimensions within her, which comes in handy when you need to hide an Infinity Stone that comes in a cube.

Goose also unleashes those big teeth and tentacles during a hilarious scene, taking out a slew of Kree soldiers and swallowing them. Goose did also take Nick Fury’s eye, but after all the good she did, we’re not going to hold that against her. I mean, Fury did keep Goose as a pet after all that, so it seems he’s forgiven her, and if he can then we can too.

