Captain Marvel Exclusive Pin Set Revealed

The Captain Marvel merchandise is starting to finally hit stores, and now fans can get a hold of a slick new pin set from Zavvi.

Zavvi is releasing an exclusive new pin set for Marvel Studios‘ anticipated Captain Marvel, which includes 9 awesome pins based on a variety of characters and phrases from the film. The pins include a Kree Starforce emblem, a Captain Marvel Hala star logo pin, and a powered up Captain Marvel pin.

The set also includes a pin with Captain Marvel’s side portrait with Higher. Further Faster emblazoned on it, as well as a pin that features Brie Larson’s Cap looking forward with a photon blast prepped and ready. Another pin shows Captain Marvel standing with her logo in the background and five planes soaring overhead with the words Hero Vibes on it, as well as a pin that reads ‘Paging Captain Marvel.

The best one though might just be one that looks to be a quote from the movie. The words are in blue, pink, and purple and read ‘Sorry I’m Late. Was Saving The Universe.’ Here’s hoping we get to see that line in a trailer soon. The set also includes a cool case featuring Captain Marvel’s logo and suit.

You can check out the pin set in the photos above, which retails for around $32.99 USD (£24.99). You can pre-order the set right here, which is expected to hit on April 19th.

The official description is included below.

“Captain Marvel Collector’s Pin Badge Set – Exclusive to Zavvi

Official Captain Marvel product

Set of 9 premium quality pin badges

Displayed in a Captain Marvel collector’s box

Pin badges include Captain Marvel symbol, Goose’s collar tag, and more

Perfect for displaying in their box, or on your coat/jacket/bag

This official Captain Marvel Collector’s Pin Badge Set is the ideal gift for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Including 9 high quality collectible pin badges, with designs based on the new hit movie, this collector’s piece is perfect as the pins are kept safe in a brilliant display box. Whether you decide to display the entire box on your shelf, desk, or cabinet, or pair the individual pins with your outfit, you can’t get wrong with this MCU treat!”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

Which pin is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

