Captain Marvel Fan Art Gives Brie Larson SHIELD Suit

We love to look at fan art, especially when said art reflects some of our favorite comic book moments. Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers has worn many hats during her time as a Marvel Comics hero, but Captain Carol Danvers in Ultimate Marvel is a definite standout. The character becomes the acting director of SHIELD while Nick Fury is MIA, and we love a lady in charge.

Thanks to a fun side-by-side posted by Instagram user, captainmarvel_official_, we now have a glimpse at what Brie Larson’s version of the character would look like as a SHIELD agent. Larson is playing the titular role in Captain Marvel, which will hit theaters next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Left or right???,” they asked in their post. If you want to provide your two cents, hop over to Instagram and share your opinion. The post credits the collage work to captainmarvel_ig, a fan account dedicated to the Captain Marvel, Brie Larson, and other iconic Marvel characters. The black suit edit was done by rahalarts, a “drawer,” “photographer,” and “geek” working to be come a graphic designer.

While we don’t know for sure what Danvers’ role will be within SHIELD in the upcoming film, we do know she’ll be teaming up with some of our favorite operatives from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, will be a part of the new film, which is taking the MCU back to 1995. We last saw the character turn to dust in the post credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, but not before he sent a message to our girl, Danvers. Before that important cameo, Jackson was last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he met up with his team of heroes while they fought the titular villain.

Another SHILED staple returning for Captain Marvel is Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who fans are stoked to see back on the big screen. Before making the shift to television, we last saw the character get tragically murdered by Loki in The Avengers. Of all the terrible things the God of Mischief has done, this might be the one thing we have the most trouble forgiving.

While Coulson was resurrected for Agents of SHIELD, his Avenger pals never found out he came back to life. Maybe in Avengers 4? (Although, we’re currently unaware of Coulson’s present day situation.)

Speaking of Agents of SHIELD, this fan art makes us ponder the possibility of a Brie Larson cameo on the ABC series. While it’s extremely unlikely the Oscar-winning actress is going to pop up in an episode, crazier things have happened. The first season did give us a sweet Samuel L. Jackson cameo, after all.

Captain Marvel is finally hitting theaters on March 8, 2019.