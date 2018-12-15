‘Captain Marvel’ Film Standee Includes Her Cat Goose

Goose the cat made her debut in the most recent Captain Marvel trailer, and now she’s nabbed a spot in an awesome new theater standee.

The new standee features Carol standing with energy coursing through her with the Captain Marvel logo below her, and the background is cut out to look like the Hala star she wears on her costume. As a bonus though the lower right side of the standee has Goose perched and looking in the same direction as Carol, ready to jump into action right alongside her.

We’re thrilled that Goose (known as Chewie in the comics) is getting highlighted for the movie, as the possibly Flerken sidekick has already been shown in several pieces of merchandise coming from the film, including action figures, POPs, Dorbz, and more.

You can check out the new standee above, and if I find one of these locally I will do everything in my power to bring it home with me. Just saying…

We’re still not sure if Goose will have any of Chewie’s more science fiction aspects, like the fact that she was a Flerken. You might be wondering where the term Flerken comes in, and that’s a longer story. At one point in the books, Captain Marvel heads off into space to run the Alpha Flight space station and ends up taking Chewie with her. Eventually, they encounter the Guardians of the Galaxy, and to say Rocket Raccoon loses his mind when he sees Chewie is an understatement. After literally trying to kill her Captain Marvel gets him to back off, but he keeps saying that the cat is actually part of a species known as Flerken, who happen to take the form of cats.

Eventually, the two come to an understanding, though Chewie is actually a Flerken, and can sprout tentacles and tiny pocket universe when threatened. Despite the tentacles thing, Chewie is pretty adorable, and we’re happy to see he included in the film, even if some of the comic aspects are left out. Still, would love to see her called a Flerken before the credits roll, as that would just make our day.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.