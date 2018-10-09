‘Captain Marvel’: First Look At Helmet Revealed

The first Captain Marvel trailer has finally hit, and it unexpectedly featured the movie debut of her helmet from the comics.

In photos of Captain Marvel so far we’ve only seen her without a helmet, and while we hoped for some sort of nod we figured they would forego the helmet for the movie. Luckily we were quite wrong about that, as she is wearing it at several points in the trailer, mostly when she’s fighting in underwater or in space.

When Carol Danvers first took on the mantle of Captain Marvel she debuted a modern redesign of the classic Mar-Vell color scheme and symbol, but that also included a helmet that styled her hair into a mohawk, and early on she used it a lot.

Nowadays she doesn’t use it all that often, but now it seems the helmet will be a big part of her full costume in the movie, so we expect it to make a comeback in the comics as well.

Still no sight of the sash in the trailer, so it looks like fans will have to settle for the helmet.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

What do you think about seeing the helmet on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!