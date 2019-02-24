‘Captain Marvel’: First Reactions Released Online

Captain Marvel will soon be hitting theaters, but you don’t have to wait until then to get the first reactions to the movie, which was screened earlier today.

While full reviews of the film don’t land until March 5th at 9:00 a.m. ET, early reactions are hitting tonight, and you can check out some of the ones coming in right now. Captain Marvel officially hits theaters on March 8th, so if you’re on the fence you’ll have something to sway you into either heading to the theater or staying home and checking it out when it hits Disney+.

As of right now, the film is slated for a domestic opening of $120 million, a $20 million increase from the previous tracking. Even with the previous $100 million estimates, Captain Marvel would overtake several of its Marvel Studios brethren. That would put it ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp ($75 million), Doctor Strange ($85 million), Thor: The Dark World ($85 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($94 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($95 million), and Iron Man ($98 million).

If the $120 million number holds, that would put it into another bracket, overtaking Spider-Man: Homecoming on opening weekend, which sits at $117 million and Thor: Ragnarok which also sits at $117 million.

Part of Captain Marvel‘s success will rely on word of mouth, of course, so hit the next slide to check out what people are saying about Marvel Studios’ next big deal.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Fans of #CaptainMarvel comics are going to love the movie. Plain and simple. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

I’m really hoping Skrulls will be the Infinity Stones of the MCU going forward. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome and so is the whole shapeshifting concept. #CaptainMarvel — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019

Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn’t see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019

Erik Davis, Fandango

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

Drew Taylor, Moviefone

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

Mike Ryan, Uproxx

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

Ash Crossan, ET Now

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

Alison Foreman, Mashable

‘Captain Marvel’ is what would happen if a hyper competitive game of Guess Who had a baby with the #MCU and was raised on equal parts 90’s nostalgia and piping hot feminist takes down. #CaptainMarvel @Marvel I loved it. pic.twitter.com/SpvaiKGkvs — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 20, 2019

Kara Warner, People

Just out of #CaptainMarvel. So many fun surprises I didn’t expect + new (and old?) characters to love. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) February 20, 2019

Perri Nemiroff, Collider

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Devan Coggan, EW