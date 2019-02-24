‘Captain Marvel’: First Reactions Released Online

Marvel

Captain Marvel will soon be hitting theaters, but you don’t have to wait until then to get the first reactions to the movie, which was screened earlier today.

While full reviews of the film don’t land until March 5th at 9:00 a.m. ET, early reactions are hitting tonight, and you can check out some of the ones coming in right now. Captain Marvel officially hits theaters on March 8th, so if you’re on the fence you’ll have something to sway you into either heading to the theater or staying home and checking it out when it hits Disney+.

As of right now, the film is slated for a domestic opening of $120 million, a $20 million increase from the previous tracking. Even with the previous $100 million estimates, Captain Marvel would overtake several of its Marvel Studios brethren. That would put it ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp ($75 million), Doctor Strange ($85 million), Thor: The Dark World ($85 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($94 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($95 million), and Iron Man ($98 million).

If the $120 million number holds, that would put it into another bracket, overtaking Spider-Man: Homecoming on opening weekend, which sits at $117 million and Thor: Ragnarok which also sits at $117 million.

Part of Captain Marvel‘s success will rely on word of mouth, of course, so hit the next slide to check out what people are saying about Marvel Studios’ next big deal.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Eric Eisenberg, CinemaBlend

Erik Davis, Fandango

Drew Taylor, Moviefone

Mike Ryan, Uproxx

Ash Crossan, ET Now

Alison Foreman, Mashable

Kara Warner, People

Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Devan Coggan, EW

