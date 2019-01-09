‘Black Panther’ Challenge Creator Launches GoFundMe to Send Young Girls to See ‘Captain Marvel’

“Black Panther Challenge” creator Frederick Joseph thinks young girls should have the chance to go “higher, further, faster” with Captain Marvel so he’s launched a new GoFundMe to make it happen.

Last year, Joseph set up a crowdfunding campaign to send Harlem kids to see Black Panther in theaters. That campaign, identified by the hashtag “#BlackPantherChallenge” drew celebrity support, raised over $50,000 to help children all across the country see the film, and even sparked a global movement raising nearly $1 million to send tens of thousands more all around the world to the movies as well. Now he’s partnered with Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles and We Have Stories to do the same thing with the #CaptainMarvelChallenge.

“Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios’ first female led film, and an important moment for representation. The lead character, Carol Danvers, is not only a superhero, she’s also an athlete and fighter pilot,” said Joseph. “She is a prime example of the fact that women can do anything, and there isn’t a better person to be playing her than Brie Larson, who has been one of the faces of numerous feminist movements such as TIME’S UP. I am inspired by Brie and women around the globe and look forward to sending as many girls as possible to see this film.”

The campaign was inspired by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson who, when the first trailer for the film was released last fall, replied to a teacher who had showed the trailer to her class of girls, that such a challenge was in order.

The campaign, which launched today, has a $10,000 goal (at the time of this article’s writing it has raised just around a third of that). Those funds will be used to purchase tickets and rent out theaters for girls to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, with any additional funds raised going to support programming efforts for Girls Inc. and We Have Stories. As for the girls that the campaign will send, they are girls served by Girls Inc, an organization that serves at risk young women in Title I schools in South Los Angeles, Watts, and Compton.

The importance of representation is something that Larson herself has touched on previously — specifically in noting that she hopes that Captain Marvel shows not because it’s “different” as the MCU’s first female-led title, but because the idea of women being powerful, and heroic is simply natural.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson said during a visit to the Captain Marvel set. “I’m kind of over the, ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.”

Hopefully, with this campaign, young women and girls will get to see just how natural it is when Captain Marvel hits theaters.

For more information or to donate, you can check out the campaign’s official GoFundMe page here.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters March 8, 2019.