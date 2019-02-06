‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Art Replaces Every Character on Poster with Goose the Cat

Sometime last week, the first reactions for Captain Marvel began surfacing online and though they didn’t reveal any plot details, they said that Goose stole the show. In case you didn’t know, Goose isn’t the nickname of one of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) fighter jet-flying colleagues. Rather, Goose is Carol’s pet cat.

With fans expecting big things out of Goose, fan art maestro BossLogic took the opportunity to make a brand-new Captain Marvel poster featuring the beloved feline.

BossLogic took the most recent international poster released by Marvel Studios and replaced everyone on the poster from Danvers herself to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Jude Law’s mysterious Starforce character. Fans of Danvers will recognize the cat as the superhero’s longtime furry companion Chewie. When it comes to the movie, however, Disney presumably changed the cat’s name to avoid confusion with Star Wars’ Chewbacca.

ComicBook.com had the chance to visit the set of Captain Marvel last year and while there, we spoke with actress Lashana Lynch — the actress behind fighter pilot Maria Rambeau — who confirmed that there was more than meets the eye when it comes to the movie’s version of Goose.

“It’s not fully a cat. It’s a mysterious cat. In a hat, because you mentioned the hat, but you didn’t actually say ‘hat.’ The cat does things that we didn’t expect for it to do, and it’s very surprising, and it could happen at random times,” Lynch said. “So do I interact with the cat in the hat? That is something you touched on. [laughter] I haven’t gotten one more. I should have been more. Yet. I do, although I don’t hold the cat, but I’m around it a lot. I’m gonna have a hat in my back pocket.”

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming MCU properties scheduled for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.