‘Captain Marvel’ VFX Team Breaks Down The Granny Fight

When the initial Captain Marvel trailer first dropped, the internet instantly started buzzing about the sequence in which Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) seemingly punched an innocent grandma right in the middle of the face. As expected, the granny turned out to be a shape-shifting Skrull, as revealed in the movie

In a recent interview with SYFY WIRE, visual effects supervisor Kevin Souls broke down the sequence and reassured that no, an elderly woman wasn’t actually punched in the face. Whenever the character is sitting down or not in a fight, she’s played by Marilyn Brett. Other times, of course, the actor was swapped out for a stunt double in which the VFX team had to alter the appearance of.

“The granny would then move through the scene slowly in approximately the same sort of movement and position as reference,” explains Souls. “We would extract that performance and track it onto the stunt actress face in 3D.”

“We’d use part of the stunt person’s face that was really punched, and part of the other actress’ face,” he continues. “And then we would work to get the mouth open or closed and we would animate parts of the face to get expressions to change subtly.”

So rest, no grandmas were hurt in the filming of Captain Marvel. Now past one month into its box office run, the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie has earned over $1.06b worldwide, with nearly 37% ($390.9m) coming domestically.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies due out this year include Avengers: Endgame (April 26th) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2nd).

