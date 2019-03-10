‘Captain Marvel’ Becomes Highest Grossing Film of 2019 so Far in Only 3 Days

Captain Marvel has only been in theaters for three days, but the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film is already the highest grossing film so far for 2019.

With an opening weekend total of $153 million, the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel isn’t just soaring to the top of the box office for this weekend, it’s sitting there as the top-grossing movie thus far for 2019. That’s an impressive feat when you realize that in order to be the top grossing film at the box office, Captain Marvel is beating the total domestic box office take for the full theatrical run of the rest of the films.

At the moment, Captain Marvel‘s closest competitor is How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. That film, which is currently sitting at $119.7 million, opened on February 22nd. Coming in third is M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass — which stars Captain Marvel‘s Samuel L. Jackson — with $109.7 million.

While Captain Marvel is unlikely to maintain that overall top spot by year’s end — there are still quite a few movies hitting theaters yet in 2019, including the massively-anticipated Avengers: Endgame — if the box office success continues Captain Marvel should remain pretty high on the list. The first Marvel Studios film headlined by a female hero, Captain Marvel has drawn some comparisons to Black Panther, which was Marvel Studios’ first film led by a black hero. During a visit to the Captain Marvel set, Larson spoke a bit about those comparisons and the high expectations that they set.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” Larson explained. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” she continued. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

In addition to the impressive domestic opening, Captain Marvel is also set for a $455 million global opening weekend, the biggest global opening ever for a female-led movie. It’s also the second-largest global opening ever for a Marvel Studios film, behind only last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Are you surprised by Captain Marvel‘s box office success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

