‘Captain Marvel’ Gets A Hilarious Mean-As-Hell Parody

Captain Marvel will soon be hitting the big screen, but a new parody trailer takes a much different angle on the character than Marvel Studios, giving us a glimpse at what a Mean as Hell version of the hero would look like.

The new trailer spoof was made by ArtSpear Entertainment and features an angrier Captain Marvel than the one we are used to. This is a Captain Marvel that doesn’t need an old woman to be a Skrull to punch her teeth out, and in fact, she might put this whole mission on hold just to make sure she finishes the job.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can’t really blame Nick Fury for not believing she’s one of the good guys, but she’s not just mean to old women on the bus. Her best bud Maria also gets a thumbs down and she keeps taking pot shots at Nick Fury’s lack of a life. She’s going to need his help to fly a jet though, despite the fact that she thinks it’s a submarine.

Now she wants to start her own war, Captain Marvel’s 21st War to be exact, but that might pale in comparison to trying to make Nick Fury punch Goose the Cat. Sure the cat might be a Skrull, but c’mon, you can’t punch Goose? What a jerk.

You can check out the trailer above and the official description can be found below.

“In this animated parody of the Captain Marvel movie trailer, the titular Capitano gets her mission to eliminate Skrulls confused with her personal hatred of senior citizens, Talos reveals what a true megastar he is and Nick Fury refuses to throw the first cat-punch. Let’s war party!”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!