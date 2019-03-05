Marvel Interrupts ‘Gotham’ Interview With ‘Captain Marvel’ Fighter Jets

Sometimes the Marvel / DC rivalry goes to some ridiculous places – as was the case recently, when a moment of unfortunate coincedence gave Marvel and DC fans a whole new bunch of nothing to flame war about!

Check out the video above for the (hopefully funny) look at what happened when an interview for the final run of DC’s Batman prequel series Gotham got bum-rushed by the over-the-top grandstanding of Marvel’s Captain Marvel promotional campaign.

As you can see in the video (@ 6:05), Gotham star Ben McKenzie was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the final arc of the series, which will end with season 5 this year. The timing couldn’t be more perfect: Kimmel was ripping on McKenzie over the fact that Gotham doesn’t actually feature Batman in any kind of way; McKenzie was ripping on Kimmel for obviously not watching the show, when conversation abruptly stopped at the sound of loud roaring filling the studio. Before any kind of false panic could break out (because these days…), Kimmel thankfully remembered and explained that Marvel Studios was flying Airforce jets over the ABC studio lot, as part of the world premiere of Captain Marvel.

Even McKenzie had to humbly bow down to epic scope of what Marvel does to launch a movie; Kimmel, however, was all too happy to fan the flame-war, stating, “Marvel just screwed with DC in a huge way!”

McKenzie (jokingly) responded, “Now they’re just messing with us. They’re just showing off at this point. ‘Let’s fly some fighter jets over his live interview!’”

Of course, this was purely a coincidence of scheduling; please don’t use it as ammunition for any anti-Marvel or anti-DC slandering, as we’re currently mired in far too much of that, already. The release of Captain Marvel in theaters has brought out an armada of online trolls, including organized campaigns to drag down the film’s review aggregate score (before anyone even saw it), and certain controversial celebrities takings shots at the movie and star Brie Larson. With that kind of triggered response to Marel’s first female-led superhero film, and some DC fans hoping to see Marvel stumble, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see an incident as small an insignificant as this blown up into another symbolic salvo.

