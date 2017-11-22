‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law In Talks To Play Male Lead

Jude Law is looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Variety reports that Law is in negotiations to play the male lead in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

He’ll join Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, the titular hero, as well as Ben Mendehlson as the film’s villain and Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury.

Law’s role has not been revealed but is said to play a mentor to Carol Danvers. Considering Carol’s varied and exciting career, this could mean that Law is playing her superior in the Air Force, the Kree hero Mar-Vell who was the original Captain Marvel, or even Nick Fury Sr., the father of Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed Half Nelson. The film’s most recent script was written by Inside Out writer Meg LeFauve. Guardians of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman wrote a previous draft.

Carol Danvers was an Air Force pilot who was infused with alien Kree DNA after touching some of the Kree’s enhanced technology. The DNA gave her superpowers and she became first the superhero Ms. Marvel, then Binary and Warbird before finally taking over the mantle of Captain Marvel.

The Captain Marvel movie will be a period piece set in the 1990s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature the shapeshifting aliens known as the Skrulls, rulers of a rival empire to that of the Kree.

Law also recently joined another major franchise, the Harry Potter movies, taking on the role of young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. He is also still attached to appear in a third Sherlock Holmes movie with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.

Captain Marvel is expected to film next year and opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

