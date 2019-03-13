Does ‘Captain Marvel’ Feature a Hint at Ms. Marvel?

Captain Marvel was full of fun callbacks and references for Marvel fans, but there is one appearance in particular that fans expected to see in some form or another in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe — that of Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan. But did Captain Marvel reference or even hint at the young superhero?

Spoilers for Captain Marvel below. You’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In comics, Kamala Khan’s first appearance is a hidden cameo in Kelly Sue DeConnick’s Captain Marvel #14, a character in the background of a scene in which she witnesses Carol protecting civilians from Yon-Rogg. With Captain Marvel taking many of its cues from DeConnick’s work, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Kamala would somehow appear or be referenced in the film. Turns out, the answer is no. Thus far, fans have seen no references to the future Ms. Marvel in the film and it turns out that there aren’t any references to find so don’t think of it as some sort of Easter egg.

When asked by ComicBook.com if Kamala is secretly hidden in the Captain Marvel film as she was in the comic book, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had a simple “no” for an answer.

“I think she’s a contemporary story,” Feige explained. “I don’t think she was a little kid in 1990. I’m not sure she was born in 1995.” With Kamala Khan being a teenager in recent comics, the character likely won’t have been born until after the year 2000 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Still, her arrival seems to be imminent. “This is the first step towards introducing her hero is how you begin to bring her about at some point,” Feige said.

In comics, Kamala is a Carol Danvers super-fan who takes up the mantle of Ms. Marvel once Carol becomes Captain Marvel. The Pakistani American teen from New Jersey soon starts protecting her friends and family in Jersey City, as well as taking on larger threats with other heroes as needed. The character has become beloved by fans and while the lack of a Kamala moment in Captain Marvel is no doubt disappointing, even Captain Marvel star Brie Larson feels like the young hero’s time is coming.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Larson previously remarked her dream is to include Ms. Marvel in a sequel.

“That’s the goal,” Larson said.

Are you sad that Kamala Khan doesn’t make an appearance or get referenced in Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments below.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.