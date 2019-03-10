‘Captain Marvel’: Kevin Feige Reveals Why Nick Fury Didn’t Use the Pager Until ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

After being revealed in Avengers: Infinity War, many Marvel fans have wondered how Nick Fury‘s pager for Captain Marvel came into play, and why we’ve never seen it before.

The events of Captain Marvel explained how this retro device became an SOS for the former Director of SHIELD, but there are still questions about why it was never used before Thanos snapped his finger and changed the universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Minor spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

During an interview with SlashFilm, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked why Nick Fury didn’t use the pager until that moment, and not during previous events such as the battle for New York in Marvel’s The Avengers or the attack on Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“Well, I’d say two things. One, she does say it’s gotta be a real emergency, right? Yeah,” Feige said. “The other thing I’d say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We’ve never seen him push it before. That doesn’t mean he never did.”

Feige’s point does stand. Marvel Studios has introduced more and more characters over the years, that there are bound to be some questions about what they were doing or why they didn’t respond to every crisis.

Plus, the events of Captain Marvel end in 1995 without explaining what has happened to Carol Danvers in the intervening years. It sets up a sequel that seems more than likely to take place in the past once again, leaving opportunity for Carol to return to Earth at some point on her journey into space.

Feige previously teased what he’d like to see in a Captain Marvel sequel during an interview with ScreenRant.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Feige said. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

On the other hand, now that Carol Danvers is established, actress Brie Larson made it clear that she’s eager to see the narrative surrounding the character move on.

“I don’t know how it’s any different. To be honest, I don’t want it to feel different,” she said. “I’m kind of over the ‘First female blah blah blah,’ and ‘Wow, maybe women can actually do the same things that dudes can do – what a crazy concept!’ I feel like the more we talk about it, the more we perpetuate the myth that it’s an impossible task. No, if it wasn’t like that before, it’s because it was wrong. That was just wrong. Now we’re just doing what’s natural.

“It’ll be what it is, and I think there’s gonna be lot there for people to digest and feel,” Larson added. “And hopefully it’ll be the movie that you want to revisit again and again, and as life goes on, it’ll have more to it. I just want to make art that lasts. I want to make art that you grow with. That’s all.”

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!