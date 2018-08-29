Captain Marvel Takes Flight With New Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a way to hold all of your valuables, while still flaunting your love for Captain Marvel, then you’re in luck.

Sideshow and Loungefly recently debuted their Captain Marvel Leather Tote Bag, which features a cartoon version of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel alongside a bunch of flowered applique. You can check out photos of it in our gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7554]

The faux leather tote bag, which features applique details and an adjustable shoulder strap, is expected to be released between October and December of this year, and will retail for $64. You can pre-order it here.

Luckily, it sounds like the bag will arrive long before Captain Marvel makes her big-screen debut, as her live-action solo film is expected to debut early next year. The film will see Brie Larson bringing Carol Danvers to life on screen, as she becomes a superhero in the 1990s amid the Kree-Skrull War.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the 1990s-set adventure. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

Will you be buying this Captain Marvel tote bag? Would you have wanted to see this become a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.