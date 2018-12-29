New ‘Captain Marvel’ Action Figures Hint at a Different Role for Jude Law

As the calendar turns another day closer to March, the saga of Jude Law’s mysterious Captain Marvel continues. According to yet another toy leak, Law might not be playing classic cosmic character Mar-Vell after all.

Hasbro’s Captain Marvel wave of Marvel Legends figures have started to inadvertently make their way out to the shelves of retailers, and according to the box of Law’s character, the Oscar-nominated actor will, in fact, be playing classic Captain Marvel archnemesis Yon-Rogg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to an image posted online by Twitter user @thejedijunkyard, we now have a look at the back of the Marvel Legends box, which apparently reveals Law’s role — again.

YON ROGG!!!! I wish they would have kept this more secret but it’s our fault for knowing comic book counterparts! Lol pic.twitter.com/h3J5I4xaJo — ︽✵︽ han yolo ︽✵︽ (@thejedijunkyard) December 28, 2018

“Leader of the Starforce team,” the description reads. “Yon-Rogg is a hero among the Kree and a key asset to the Supreme Intelligence in the war against the Skrulls.”

This isn’t the first time a toy has leaked the Yon-Rogg role. Just last month, a leak of Captain Marvel POP! toys revealed Law’s character as the classic bad guy, although Funko’s official release hours later labeled the toy bearing Law’s likeness as “Star Commander.”

Just yesterday, Disney’s official website for Captain Marvel uploaded a set of still images including a caption that read “Jude Law as Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce.” Later in the day, after word starting getting around, someone at the House of Mouse altered the caption to simply read “Leader of the Starforce.”

Law has been very quiet on his role, only speaking about it very briefly to EW for their cover story on the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie earlier this year.

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law said. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.