‘Captain Marvel’ Sneak Peek Might Give Us Our First Look at Monica Rambeau

When the next sneak peek at Captain Marvel is released tomorrow evening, it could include our first look at a young Monica Rambeau, a long-time supporting character of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

In a recently leaked image of Captain Marvel, a young character presumed to be Monica can be seen laying down on her back laughing alongside Brie Larson’s Danvers.

The latest footage from the film will be dropping sometime during the NCAA’s National Championship football game between Alabama and Clemson tomorrow night. Kickoff for the big game tomorrow night is at 7:00 p.m. Central

Though an actor has yet to be revealed for the role of a young Monica, we do know that Lashana Lynch will be playing Maria Rambeau, Monica’s mother and a close friend to Danvers. Speaking to ComicBook.com on a visit to the set of Captain Marvel, Larson says that her relationship with the Rambeaus is something very important in the movie.

“I think the Maria dynamic is really important in this movie,” Larson told ComicBook.com. “She is the representation of love in this film and it is something that I’m very proud of, that the love relationship, and it is a deep love relationship, is not by the same lustful definition that we usually attribute to movies of this size. That it’s more complex, and also I think more meaningful than most love relationships that I see in films like this.”

In previously-released stills from the movie, the elder Rambeau’s nickname is Photon, a mantle her daughter used at one point in the comics. In fact, Monica happened to be the second person in Marvel history to use the Captain Marvel mantle, nearly two decades before Danvers eventually began using the moniker just a few short years ago.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame hits on May 3rd, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.