New ‘Captain Marvel’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Released

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, and a new behind-the-scenes video is here to get fans hyped.

The video, which was shared to Marvel’s official Twitter account, featured snippets of both new and old footage, as well as behind-the-scenes interviews from Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and co-director Anna Boden. The focus of the video was on Larson’s transformation into Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and what the beloved character is set to symbolize for audiences.

“There’s a lot of material for me to work with within Captain Marvel, to create something that can feel personal to me, like it’s mine, and I have work to do.” Larson explains in the video. “It’s very surreal to get suited up, as gloves are getting put on and things are getting zipped up behind me. And the idea of that star and these colors, it represents strong will. It makes me emotional.”

Captain Marvel will tell the story of Carol, a former Air Force pilot who comes to terms with her human and alien origins while in the middle of an intergalactic war. The film will be Marvel Studios‘ first female solo movie, and will also explore the 1990s of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think one of the really fun things about this movie, because it is an origin story, is that it’s not your traditional origin story,” Boden told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “What’s going to be fun and surprising for an audience is going to be uncovering the mystery of how this particular superhero got her powers and became who she is, along with [being] on a journey with this character. It was a really fun way to make a movie, a really fun way to imagine an origin story, because it has this nontraditional structure. I think it’s going to be a fun ride for people.”

“[Carol] didn’t apologize for herself,” Larson explained in a recent interview. “I felt like that was a really valuable trait, because she is incredibly flawed and makes a lot of mistakes … and has to ask to atone for them, and that is super valuable. She’s not ever shrinking herself down.”

“The movie was the biggest and best opportunity I could have ever asked for,” Larson added. “It was, like, my superpower. This could be my form of activism: doing a film that can play all over the world and be in more places than I can be physically.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.