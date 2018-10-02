‘Captain Marvel’ Officially Lands With New Magazine Cover

The best look yet at Captain Marvel has officially arrived!

The upcoming Marvel Studios venture — and its star, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — are the focus of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, with a cover that you can check out below.

The highly-anticipated film is expected to follow Carol Danvers in the 1990s, where she comes to terms with becoming a superhero in the midst of the Kree-Skrull War.

“It allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “And tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us, and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people. And also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

The film is co-directed by Half Nelson and It’s Kind of a Funny Story‘s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and will also star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, and Lee Pace.

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet said in a previous interview. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

“I think the way the film opens is much different than an origin movie, and because she is a heroine that you haven’t seen before, we’re able to tell this story structurally in a way that will feel unexpected and hopefully will keep audiences off balance,” producer Nate Moore said of the film. “Still balanced enough that they can enjoy the film, but even just making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU today.”

