Brie Larson Poses with ‘Captain Marvel’ Funko Pop

Even Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is excited about the film’s line of merchandise.

Larson recently posted a photo to her Instagram stories, which shows her posing with one of Captain Marvel’s Funko POP figures. You can check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The POPs, which you can pre-order here, give Larson’s Carol Danvers and an array of other characters the adorable action figure treatment and are sure to get people hyped before the film’s debut in March.

Captain Marvel will see Carol Danvers coming to terms with her human and Kree pasts, as the Kree-Skrull War wages on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 1990s. The film will be Marvel Studios’ first solo female-led movie, and will present its protagonist in a particularly nuanced way.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[This is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

“We really were bringing so much of what was already in the comics onto the screen, it felt like, in terms of the amazing character who’s so funny and sassy and talks back, and she’s fearless,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet, one of the film’s screenwriters, said earlier this year. “I love that Carol Danvers is so funny. She has a blast when she kicks ass. Those comics are amazing! It’s an amazing world and sandbox to play in. You’re working with incredible creative people, every day. I had a total dream experience.”

Captain Marvel will land in theaters on March 8, 2019. It will be followed by

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.