‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Are Sharing Hilarious Spoilers Without Context

Captain Marvel may only be a few days into its theatrical run, but fans are going to some pretty creative lengths to talk about the film.

In recent days, the “spoilers without context” trend has made its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and with some pretty hilarious results. As the name suggests, this means sharing various stock images or memes that represent scenes or jokes from the film — but that theoretically are vague enough for people who haven’t seen the film.

As with Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Captain Marvel entries into this trend have been pretty darn hilarious. Scroll down to check out a few of our favorites! (Spoilers below, obviously.)

Too Good

Perfection

The Tape

Go Goose, Go!

Glowing

So ’90s

Ouch

Your New Earworm

