‘Captain Marvel’ Disney Store Exclusive Toy Revealed

Quite a lot of Captain Marvel merchandise is hitting stores ahead of the film’s debut next month, and it looks like the Disney Store is getting in on the fun.

MarvelousNews recently discovered that a Captain Marvel Special Edition Doll has popped up on the Disney Store’s UK website. The figure is said to be an exclusive for the retailer, similar to the Shuri doll that the company released around the release of Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figure will measure ten inches tall, and will feature realistic, rooted hair and a detailed recreation of Carol Danvers’ iconic costume.

Captain Marvel will follow Carol (Brie Larson), a former Air Force pilot who comes to terms with her alien and human heritage while in the middle of an intergalactic war in the 1990s. The film, which will be Marvel Studios’ first female solo movie, is expected to bring a new kind of hero to the big screen.

“I think she has an ego, but in a healthy way,” Larson told reporters during a set visit last year. “She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation of herself – she just owns that she’s really good and really skilled, which feels good to play. She also has an incredible sense of humor, makes fun of herself, makes fun of other people and has no issue if someone makes fun of her.”

“[She’s] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson continued. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

Will you be adding this Disney Store exclusive Captain Marvel figure to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.