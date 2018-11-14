‘Captain Marvel’ To Be Based On Kelly Sue DeConnick’s Comic Run Says Kevin Feige

Captain Marvel is on Marvel’s horizon, and fans are more ready than ever to meet Carol Danvers. The superhero will make her MCU debut in March 2019, and according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, fans will recognize the heroine from a rather popular comic run.

Recently, Feige chatted with Bionic Buzz just before the Ryman Arts Fundraiser gave a top award to the producer. It was there Feige touched upon Captain Marvel and said the character’s confusing past will be streamlined by Kelly Sue DeConnick‘s take on Carol.

“Yes, the history of Captain Marvel goes back, and it is rather confusing,” Feige admitted.

“The one we’re doing is based on Carol Danvers, and in particular, the Kelly Sue DeConnick one which has only been around the last few years. But it’s been really inspirational for us.”

For those unaware of the writer, DeConnick is a household name amongst fans of Captain Marvel. Having worked on titles like A-Force, the writer took to Captain Marvel in 2016 with an overhauled iteration of Carol Danvers. Captain Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Hero earned DeConnick rave reviews and gave Carol the look Marvel Studios tapped for its upcoming film. And, according to Feige, his team sifted through DeConnick’s comics for more than just costumes.

Not only is Captain Marvel based heavily on DeConnick’s comic run, but the film is being headed up by female creators as well. Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are the pair directing the feature while Geneve Robertson-Dworet took care of the script. Not long ago, the screenwriter spoke with NPR about her work with Marvel Studios, and she said the company was ready to commit to a diverse creative team.

“Marvel really went above and beyond with Captain Marvel,” she said.”Not only did they have Anna Boden, who, along with Ryan Fleck is directing the movie … they had many female writers working on the project. They also had female producers in the room. And that is really rare to have that.”

As for what kind of story Captain Marvel will tell, Feige has stressed the solo outing will tell a different sort of origin story.

“It takes place in the 1990s and while it is an origin story of our hero, it is a very different type of origin story which we’re excited to unveil to audiences,” Feige told Variety during an interview at the British Academy Britannia Awards. Now, fans will get to see how Carol fits into this unique story structure, but fans aren’t feeling too concerned about it. After all, if DeConnick’s comic run taught readers anything, it is that Captain Marvel can do little wrong.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Samuel L. Jackson, opens March 8, 2019.