‘Captain Marvel’: Nick Fury Tries To Arrest Carol In New Clip

A new clip for Captain Marvel has been released, giving us a glimpse at Nick Fury trying to arrest Carol Danvers.

As you can see in the clip above, Fury isn’t exactly receptive to the whole “hey, there are shape-shifting aliens on your planet” thing. He laughs it off with Coulson, but as Danvers tells him, they are truly clueless. When Fury asks her how they know she isn’t one of these Skrulls, she tells them “congratulations Agent Fury, you have finally asked a relevant question.”

Fury calls her Starforce lady and then informs her she’s under arrest, but if we know Carol she isn’t going to end up in a squad car without a fight.

Larson recently revealed that she wanted to work alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury in the film, as the two had become friends during 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store.

“Marvel was like, ‘Is there anybody that you’d wanna do [the movie] with?’” Larson told EW. “And I was like, ‘Please. I need to be with my pal. Don’t let me do it alone!’”

Now the two are reteaming for Captain Marvel, and as fans can see from the trailers the chemistry is once again intact, and we can’t wait to see more of them together when the full movie hits.

If Fury can be brought back from Thanos’ decimation, perhaps we’ll get a reunion between the two in the present, but first, the Avengers will have to set things right in Avengers: Endgame. Fingers crossed they can make it happen.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

