‘Captain Marvel’ Original Ending Revealed

Entering its second weekend at the box office, Captain Marvel is yet another bonafide hit for Marvel Studios. The comic book movie explores an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans have yet to see, while still positioning Carol Danvers for a major role in the future. Captain Marvel ended on an optimistic note, giving her a clear goal moving forward, but it wasn’t always planned that way.

In an interview with editor Debbie Berman, who previously handled Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther for Marvel, she revealed that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck originally had different plans for the ending of Captain Marvel.

Warning: Spoilers for Captain Marvel below.

“I did actually suggest some tweaks to the ending of this film. It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring,” Berman told Entertainment Tonight. “Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years.”

“So we added Talos and his family in their spaceship waiting for her, and they all fly off together. It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission. It gave more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film,” Berman added.

At the end of the movie, Captain Marvel has learned of the Kree’s deception and their attempts to eradicate the Skrulls, so she changes allegiances and decides to help the Skurlls find a new home world.

That shift might have lost some of its impact if Carol just flew up into space by herself, but seeing her join the surviving Skrulls makes it clear that she has a clear goal moving forward. Berman definitely helped improve the movie, and helped establish a potential sequel for the future.

