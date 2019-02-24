‘Captain Marvel’: Phil Coulson’s Return Explained by Clark Gregg

When Captain Marvel flies into theaters in just a few weeks, it will feature the return of one Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to the silver screen. Since he was killed on-screen in The Avengers (2012), Gregg’s been playing the character in ABC’s Agents of SHIELDtelevision show — regardless, it didn’t take too much convincing to get the actor aboard the movie once he got the call.

In a panel held earlier today to kick off the Captain Marvel press tour, Gregg admitted the initial call didn’t take too much time and the fact that he was pretty much on from the get-go.

“It wasn’t a long conversation. They said ‘Do you want to come back? It’s the 90s, cool soundtrack, Ryan and Anna, origin buddy with Sam [Jackson], and they’re going to give you more hair and make you look younger. Oh and Brie Larson is going to be Captain Marvel,’” Gregg mentioned. “And I was like ‘Okay, where do I go?’ It superseded that in every way. It’s so incredibly fun to do.

“And I’ve got the thrill of taking my young daughter to a bunch of Marvel movies,” the actor continued. “But now, I’m taking a 17-year-old woman to see Captain Marvel next week and I’ve never been more excited to take her to anything ever.”

The movie is set to feature Coulson as he’s just starting his SHIELD career in the mid-1990s. In fact, Captain Marvel producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told ComicBook.com that the movie will feature the first meeting between Coulson and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“The great part about it is we just get to focus on him as he is so we don’t need to worry about the stuff he’s going to encounter later,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz said during a visit to the set of the film. “There’s lots of fun parallels I’m sure. But we get to see Coulson in his first meeting with Nick Fury at a much younger age where the Kree aren’t even part of his vocabulary yet.”

Captain Marvel opens on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Are you excited to see Coulson back with Fury? What do you think the SHIELD agents return is going to look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

