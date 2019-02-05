‘Captain Marvel’ Featured on Side of Alaska Airlines Plane

Captain Marvel is a few months out from release, but Marvel Studios is down to make the heroine a truly global force. Thanks to Alaska Airlines, Carol Danvers is truly going higher, further, and faster as the superhero can be found on the side of a Boeing 737 nowadays.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Captain Marvel, Alaska Airlines is taking Carol all over the U.S. with a brand-new plane makeover for one jet. A special Captain Marvel plane made its debut at the Sea-Tac International Airport over the weekend before heading on its very first flight to Orange County, California.

So, if you are wondering where Carol likes to hang out, you’ll want to follow this plane as it hops all over the nation.

“This new plane featuring Captain Marvel will delight guests of all ages,” Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising, said in a recent statement. “We’re excited to showcase a pilot who’s risen to Super Hero status––an image that embodies strength and confidence and inspires future aviators across our expansive network to go further.”

The superhero-themed 737-800 has a massive decal of Captain Marvel on its sides, but the comic party doesn’t stop there. Passengers traveling on the plane will be greeted with the film’s logo when they board, and Carol’s cat comes along for the ride. An image of Goose can be seen seated over the plane’s wings, and passengers can fly a bit easier known the female pilot-turned-superhero is there to watch over their trip.

“Our collaboration with Alaska Airlines is taking our fans ‘Higher, Further, Faster’ with this amazing opportunity to fly with our fearless Super Hero and pilot, Captain Marvel,” Mindy Hamilton, SVP of Global Partnerships for Marvel, shared with fans. “We are so excited that our fans will be accompanied by Carol Danvers on their next adventure.”

If you are hoping to hop on a ride with this plane, you will have to check out Alaska Airlines and its offerings. The jet is slated to visit passengers throughout the spring as it travels cross-country flights to destinations such as Hawaii. The company is also hosting a contest which gives fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to the film’s premiere including roundtrip airfare and hotel accomodations. You can check out the contest details here.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.