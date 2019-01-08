‘Captain Marvel’ Is Planting Seeds For “Secret Invasion”

Many are wondering what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame, and after Captain Marvel fans might come away with thoughts of Secret Invasion.

Fans have waited 10 years for the Skrulls to make their MCU debut, and thanks to Captain Marvel that time is finally here. As a result of their debut and the fact that it takes place earlier in the timeline, Marvel has the chance to set up some big things going forward, including a possible seed for a full-blown Secret Invasion storyline.

ComicBook.com had the chance to be on the set of Captain Marvel last year, and during a conversation with executive producer Jonathan Schwartz, it was hinted that Secret Invasion was discussed during the project.

“That’s cool right? Yes we talked about Secret Invasion. I wouldn’t go into this movie saying ‘Which one of these superheroes is a Skrull?” Because Carol’s is more or less the first superhero to show up on Earth. But are we planting seeds for future movies? Always,” Schwartz said.

As Schwartz said, that doesn’t mean one of your favorite heroes has been a Skrull the whole time, though it doesn’t necessarily rule it out either. It would be safe to say though that the Skrulls will be thwarted by Captain Marvel and Nick Fury here, and they aren’t going to take too kindly to it. So, what’s the best way to get revenge? Infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D. and start the long game of taking over Earth through the government and security, bypassing the heroes until it is too late.

Now, in the present day S.H.I.E.L.D. was decimated after it was revealed that HYDRA had infiltrated it, so going through SHIELD might not be the best way. Thing is that didn’t happen until Captain America: Winter Soldier, so anytime leading up to then the Skrulls could have made a swap with one of the heroes, impersonating them until now. There’s a lot of timeline to play with, and if Marvel does it right they could have fun with the premise and still keep their continuity intact, but it will take some precision.

For those unfamiliar, Secret Invasion is a series Marvel published in 2008 after it was revealed that Skrulls had infiltrated the superhero community, first discovered when Elektra was killed and revealed to be a Skrull. After that, it was hard to trust anyone, and eventually, it was revealed that several other heroes had been abducted and replaced, including Hank Pym, Black Bolt, Spider-Woman, Brother Voodoo, Dum Dum Dugan, and more.

It remains to be seen if the MCU will do their own version, but with the Skrulls now part of the mix, anything is possible.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.