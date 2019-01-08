‘Captain Marvel’ Producer Reveals Basic Plot of the Movie

Before we know it, the highly anticipated Captain Marvel will introduce Carol Danvers to the world. With the Academy Award-winning Brie Larson in the film’s lead role, Captain Marvel is set to dive into the legendary Kree-Skrull War as Larson’s Danvers aims to find out more about her mysterious past.

On a visit to the set of the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-helmed movie last year, Captain Marvel executive producer Jonathan Schwartz laid out a general plot for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Minor details for the plot of Captain Marvel up ahead. Proceed with caution if you want to go into the movie knowing as little as possible.

According to Schwartz, the film starts with Danvers in space as a member of the Starforce, an elite Kree squad of warriors as they find themselves fighting in the Kree-Skrull War. Schwartz was sure to mention that while Captain Marvel is an origin movie, it’s structured differently than any other origin flick that Marvel Studios has done before.

“You get a glimpse of her squad there, the Starforce, led by the Jude Law‘s character,” Schwartz reflects. “Very quickly along this journey they get dispatched on a mission to an alien planet to fight the Skrulls and over the course of that mission, Brie Larson’s character is captured by the Skrulls.”

Schwartz continues to explain the story of Danvers’ capture, saying she eventually crash lands to Earth. There, she meets up with a younger Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and begins to find out more about her mysterious past.

“That puts her in contact with the younger, two-eyed version of Agent Fury, and the two of them together have to stop the Skrull plot on Earth,” says Schwartz. “And at the same time, get to the root of Carol’s past. So that’s the bones of the movie.”

Directed by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel was written by Boden, Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Jac Schaeffer. Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Joe Schrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse contributed to the story.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

What do you think of the plot outline of Captain Marvel? What are you hoping to see in the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th.