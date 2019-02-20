‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Early impressions of Captain Marvel are starting to hit the net, and one, in particular, teases its ties to Avengers: Endgame.

You’ve likely seen some of the early impressions of the film in your Twitter feed, including talk of some of the post-credit scenes. LA Times’ Sonaiya Kelley recently teased how those end scenes tie into the upcoming Endgame, but first, she gave some general impressions of the prequel film.

“Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie,” Kelley wrote. “It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively.”

She continued with more thoughts, bringing up those two post-credits scenes. “By pre* I mean before the movie starts! Though there are two post credits scenes that are worth staying for and the anticipation for ENDGAME is definitely stoked by this film,” Kelley wrote.

Now, how it ties in remains to be seen. Since this film takes place in the past, it could end up showing something that happens before Avengers: Infinity War to stoke those flames, though something in the present after the decimation is more expected. Perhaps it will be something akin to what we saw in Ant-Man and The Wasp, where characters that we have grown tied to throughout the movie are lost to Thanos’ finger snap, and coupled with Carol seeing Fury’s pager signal, that is what gets Carol back to Earth.

The good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out, but our mind is going all over the place with theories

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.